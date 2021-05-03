Tamil Nadu sees 20,952 new cases, 122 deaths; Stalin takes stock

Cuddalore 381, Dharmapuri 171, Dindigul 223, Erode 652, Kallakurichi 127, Kancheepuram 835, Kanyakumari 388, Karur 229, Krishnagiri 445, Madurai 477, Nagapattinam 232, Namakkal361, Nilgiris 105, Pudukottai 113, Ramanathapuram 197, Ranipet 382, Salem 607, Sivagangai 126, Tenkasi 133, Thanjavur 321, Theni 257, Thirupathur 111, Thiruvannamalai 207, Thiruvarur 206, Tuticorin 707, Tirunelveli 403, Tiruppur 477, Tiruchirappalli 653, Vellore 263, Villupuram 396 and Virudhunagar 141, the bulletin said. Among the 122 deceased, 22 of them succumbed to the virus without any pre-existing illness and they include a 27- year-old man from Krishnagiri. As many as 17 of them who tested positive today were returnees from various destinations, the bulletin said.