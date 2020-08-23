TAMIL NADU : Tamil Nadu on Sunday recorded 5,975 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 3,79,385, while 97 fatalities pushed the death toll to 6,517, the Health department said.

The number of active cases stood at 53,541 with 6,047 discharges from various healthcare facilities and in total 3,19,327 have recovered, a Health department bulletin said.

Of the state's tally of 3,79,385 cases, Chennai's share breached the 1.25 lakh mark to reach 1,25,389, it said.

According to the bulletin, 70,127 samples were tested today, taking the tally to 42,06,617.

Of the new infections, Chennai reported 1,298 cases while neighbouring Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpet districts collectively contributed 928.

Ranipet, Tirupattur, Vellore, Thiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi recorded a total of 676 cases today.

Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Kanyakumari, Salem, Madurai, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Sivaganga, Tuticorin and Tirunelveli saw a jump of 1,882 fresh COVID-19 cases.

As many as 33 people who had tested positive today were returnees from domestic and overseas destinations.

Among the deceased, 87 had comorbidities.

A 21-year old man from neighbouring Kancheepuram was among the victims of the virus without any chronic illness.

Four men above the age of 90 years died due to acute respiratory distress syndrome, the bulletin said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

