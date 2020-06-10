New Delhi: Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported 1,927 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest ever single-day spike the southern state has witnessed so far.

Chennai accounts for 1,392 of these 1,927 cases and these cases also include 30 patients who came to the state either from abroad or other Indian states.

The state's case count reached 36,841 and with 19 more fatalities in the last 24 hours, the state's death roll stands at 326.

Currently, there are 17,179 active cases in the state. With 1,008 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, the number of recoveries in the state now reached 19,333, the state's health department said in a bulletin.

There are 77 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state at the moment, of which 44 are government ones and 33 are private ones.

Over 6.38 lakh samples have been tested for the virus so far in the state.

After battling Covid-19 for eight days, DMK legislator and the main opposition party's noted articulate member in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, J. Anbazhagan died at a private hospital in Chennai on Wednesday. The 62-year old MLA, born on June 10, 1958 incidentally died on his 62nd birthday today and he is the first legislator victim of Covid-19 in the state and perhaps the first elected representative to die of the virus induced illness in the country.

