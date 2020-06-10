Tamil Nadu sees another new high in daily Covid-19 cases; tally nears 37,000

After battling Covid-19 for eight days, DMK legislator and the main opposition party's noted articulate member in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, J. Anbazhagan died at a private hospital in Chennai on Wednesday. The 62-year old MLA, born on June 10, 1958 incidentally died on his 62nd birthday today and he is the first legislator victim of Covid-19 in the state and perhaps the first elected representative to die of the virus induced illness in the country.