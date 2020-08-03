Tamil Nadu sees highest single-day spike in Covid-19 deaths

Maintaining its robust recovery of COVID-19 patients, Tamil Nadu on Monday saw the cumulative discharges crossing the two lakh milestone while the recovery rate stood at a healthy 76 per cent since the first case was reported in March. The daily deaths breached the 100 mark for the first time, with 109 people succumbing to the contagion. The state recorded 5,609 fresh cases, taking the overall infection count to 2,63,222, a health department bulletin said. Today's numbers were lesser than those on Sunday when the state reported 5,875 fresh coronavirus cases. As many as 109 people succumbed to the coronavirus as the death toll mounted to 4,241, it said. On the positive side, a total of 5,800 people were discharged, eclipsing the new cases on Monday and taking the total recoveries to 2,02,283. Active cases stood at 56,698, the bulletin said. Tamil Nadu is the second state to cross the two lakh mark in recoveries after Maharashtra, though the latter's case tally is much more at 4,41,228. Chennai registered 1,021 new cases, taking its tally to 1,02,985. As many as 58,211 samples were tested on Monday while the overall specimens examined stood at 28.37 lakh so far. According to the bulletin, among the 109 patients who succumbed to the virus, seven were without comorbidities. Among those with comorbidites,an eight-year-old girl from the city with acute liver failure and a 17-year-old boy died due to multiple organ dysfunction syndrome, the bulletin said. Among the 109 deaths, as many as 70 patients above the age of 60 years lost their lives to the virus, it said. Chennai topped the fatalities at 2,176 people so far, followed by Chengalpet (262), Thiruvallur (258) and Madurai (257) till date. Nilgiris has the least number of fatalities in the State with two people succumbing to the virus, the bulletin said. Various districts registered an increase in new cases including neighbouring Kancheepuram, Chengalpet and Tiruvallur , besides Ranipet, Theni and Virudhunagar, all of which saw cases in excess of 300. Coimbatore, Tiruvannamalai, Tuticorin, Kanyakumari saw their numbers go up with more than 200 people testing positive in each of these districts. Among the new infections, 32 of them were returnees from domestic and overseas locations, the bulletin said.