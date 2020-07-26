For third day in a row, Tamil Nadu recorded nearly 7,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day, pushing the state's tally beyond 2.1 lakh on Sunday. The state had recorded its highest single-day tally yesterday with 6,988 patients confirming positive in the 24-hour period.

With 6,986 new cases recorded today, the total number of novel coronavirus caseload in the souther state has now reached 2,13,723, according to the daily health bulletin.

On the last Sunday of intense lockdown this month, the death toll in the state is nearing 3,500 after 85 more virus-related fatalities got reported in the last 24 hours. The current death toll is 3,494, it said.

However, on a positive note, the total number of recoveries stands at 1,56,526, including today's 5,471 patients getting discharged from after recovering from the highly contagious disease.

There are 53,703 active cases in the state.

Of the total cases, state capital Chennai recorded 1,155 new virus cases, taking the city's tally to 94,695, according to the bulletin.

With increased focus on testing of samples, 64,129 specimens were tested today, taking the overall testing in the state over 23 lakh.

There are currently 116 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, out of which 58 are private and rest are under state-government.

Amid the surging cases, as many as 38 employees of the main branch of a leading nationalised bank in this city have tested positive for coronavirus, officials from the bank and the local civic body said on Sunday.

According to the officials, the customers who visited the bank have also been advised to voluntarily appear for coronavirus tests.

The positive cases came to light after a mass medical screening camp was held at the bank recently, the officials said.

Tamil Nadu remains the second worst-hit state in the country after Maharashtra, which has more than 3 lakh cases since the outbreak.

