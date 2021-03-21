Tamil Nadu continued to witness an increase in fresh COVID-19 cases and the state on Sunday recorded 1,289 new infections and 9 fatalities, taking the caseload to 8,66,982 and the death toll to 12,599.

This is the second straight day that the southern state reported over 1,200 cases in a 24-hour period. On Saturday, it logged 1,242 new cases.

Tamil Nadu has been witnessing a surge in cases for a few days. On Friday, it reported over 1,000 cases after a gap of 80 days. Tamil Nadu last reported over 1,000 cases in December 28, 2020.

A returnee from UAE, a passenger each from Odisha, West Bengal and two passengers from each Jharkhand, Karnataka and Kerala added to the new cases today.

Owing to the steady increase in new cases in Chennai and several districts, the state government had earlier in the day directed schools across Tamil Nadu to close for 9, 10 and 11 standards, with effect from March 22, until further orders, but allowed classes for 12 standard students, facing the board exam, to continue with standard operating procedure (SOP).

The recoveries with 668 people getting discharged were nearly half the total number of fresh cases reported today.

The cumulative number of the discharged accounts to 8,46,480 leaving 7,903 active cases.

The Union health ministry on Sunday said that five states in the country accounted for 77.7 per cent of the new cases in last 24 hours.

A total of 43,846 new daily cases reported in last 24 hours. 83.14 per cent of the new cases are from six states.

Maharashtra continued to report the highest daily new cases at 27,126 followed by Punjab with 2,578 while Kerala reported 2,078 new cases.

197 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Six states account for 86.8 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (92). Punjab follows with 38 daily deaths. Kerala reported15 deaths.

Eight states/UTs -- Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Gujarat and Haryana among the top five districts contributing maximum to the new cases.





