Tamil Nadu on Monday recorded highest single-day spike by adding 15,684 new COVID19 cases, the state health bulletin said. And with that the active tally was pushed to 1,07,145. Meanwhile, the cumulative total stands at 10,97,672.

As many as 94 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 13,651 so far, the health department said. The recoveries mounted to 9,76,876 today with 13,625 patients being discharged, a bulletin said.

The number of samples tested today was at 1,20,184, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2.20 crore.

On Saturday, the state registered 15,659 fresh cases and as many as 82 deaths.

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court on Monday directed the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry governments to consider declaring complete lockdown for two days on May 1 and May 2, when counting of votes polled in the April 6 Assembly elections will be taken up.

The bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy suggested this while passing further interim orders on an issue relating to alleged shortage of Remdesivir drug, ventilators and beds and diversion of oxygen cylinders to other states.

On these two days, movement of vehicles used in connection with votes counting and emergency services alone shall be allowed.

An announcement to this effect might be made in advance, preferably on April 28, so that the people of Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory would be put on alert, the judges said, adding, they might also publish certain basic guidelines to be followed on those days by the Covid-19 affected people.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.