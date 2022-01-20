Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported as many as 28,561 new COVID cases and 39 deaths. Currently, the active case tally is at 1,79,205, and cumulative total rose to 30,42,796. With new fatalities today, the death toll touched 37,112, a medical bulletin said.

Those who tested positive today, include 14 returnees from domestic and one individual from the UK.

With 19,978 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, recoveries climbed to 28,26,479, the bulletin said.

Chennai, which accounted for majority of the fresh cases, has reported a decline with 7,520 new cases followed by Coimbatore 3,390, Chengalpet 2,196, Kanyakumari 1,148. On Thursday, Chennai had recorded 8,007 cases.

The number of RT-PCR tests conducted in Tamil Nadu breached the 6 crore-mark with 1,54,912 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 6.01 crore. Meanwhile, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said the health department expects to administer 'precautionary booster dose' to 10 lakh people by end of the month.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.