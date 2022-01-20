Tamil Nadu sees spike in COVID cases; 28,561 new infections today

The number of RT-PCR tests conducted in Tamil Nadu breached the 6 crore-mark with 1,54,912 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 6.01 crore. Meanwhile, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said the health department expects to administer 'precautionary booster dose' to 10 lakh people by end of the month.