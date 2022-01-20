Tamil Nadu sees spike in COVID cases; 28,561 new infections today

Tamil Nadu sees spike in COVID cases; 28,561 new infections today1 min read . 09:00 PM IST
- Currently, the active case tally is at 1,79,205
- The state also logged 39 deaths and 19,978 recoveries
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported as many as 28,561 new COVID cases and 39 deaths. Currently, the active case tally is at 1,79,205, and cumulative total rose to 30,42,796. With new fatalities today, the death toll touched 37,112, a medical bulletin said.
Tamil Nadu on Thursday reported as many as 28,561 new COVID cases and 39 deaths. Currently, the active case tally is at 1,79,205, and cumulative total rose to 30,42,796. With new fatalities today, the death toll touched 37,112, a medical bulletin said.
Those who tested positive today, include 14 returnees from domestic and one individual from the UK.
Those who tested positive today, include 14 returnees from domestic and one individual from the UK.
With 19,978 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, recoveries climbed to 28,26,479, the bulletin said.
With 19,978 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, recoveries climbed to 28,26,479, the bulletin said.
Chennai, which accounted for majority of the fresh cases, has reported a decline with 7,520 new cases followed by Coimbatore 3,390, Chengalpet 2,196, Kanyakumari 1,148. On Thursday, Chennai had recorded 8,007 cases.
Chennai, which accounted for majority of the fresh cases, has reported a decline with 7,520 new cases followed by Coimbatore 3,390, Chengalpet 2,196, Kanyakumari 1,148. On Thursday, Chennai had recorded 8,007 cases.
The number of RT-PCR tests conducted in Tamil Nadu breached the 6 crore-mark with 1,54,912 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 6.01 crore. Meanwhile, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said the health department expects to administer 'precautionary booster dose' to 10 lakh people by end of the month.
The number of RT-PCR tests conducted in Tamil Nadu breached the 6 crore-mark with 1,54,912 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 6.01 crore. Meanwhile, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said the health department expects to administer 'precautionary booster dose' to 10 lakh people by end of the month.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!