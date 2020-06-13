For second day in a row, Tamil Nadu on Saturday witnessed another record high in new Covid-19 cases. With 1,989 new cases in the last 24 hours, the state's count reached 42,687. On Friday, the state had reported 1,982 new Covid-19 cases.

Among the 1,989 cases detected, ten are those who returned to the state from Qatar.

The southern state's death toll mounted to 397 with 30 more fatalities in the last 24 hours.

Currently, there are 18,878 active cases in the state while 23,409 people have been discharged so far, including 1,362 people in the last 24 hours.

So far, 6,91,817 samples have been tested for the virus in the state, including 17,911 samples on Saturday.

There are 79 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, of which 45 are government ones and 34 are private ones.

