Tamil Nadu sees worst spike in Covid-19 cases, but testing at all-time high

Tamil Nadu sees worst spike in Covid-19 cases, but testing at all-time high1 min read . 06:49 PM IST
The state reported 2,396 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, tally reaches 56,845
Tamil Nadu on Saturday reported its highest single-day spike in new Covid-19 cases as its tally reached 56,845.
The state reported 2,396 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.
Currently, there are 24,822 active cases in the state while death toll reached 704 after 38 more fatalities in the last 24 hours.
On the positive side, the state tested 33,231 samples on Saturday, which is the highest number of Covid-19 tests conducted in a single day in Tamil Nadu. Total 8,61,211 samples have been tested for the virus till date, said State Health Department
