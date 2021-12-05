Tamil Nadu: Services on Nilgiris Mountain Rail cancelled till 14 Dec in anticipation of rains, landslides1 min read . 06:25 PM IST
- Coimbatore and the Nilgiris districts have been witnessing moderate to heavy rains for the last few days
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
COIMBATORE : Railways on Sunday cancelled the services on the Heritage Nilgiris Mountain Rail (NMR) from Mettupalayam to Udhagamandalam till December 14.
COIMBATORE : Railways on Sunday cancelled the services on the Heritage Nilgiris Mountain Rail (NMR) from Mettupalayam to Udhagamandalam till December 14.
The railways cited anticipation of heavy rainfall and subsequent landslides which had earlier hindered the train journey.
The railways cited anticipation of heavy rainfall and subsequent landslides which had earlier hindered the train journey.
Coimbatore and the Nilgiris districts have been witnessing moderate to heavy rains for the last few days.
Coimbatore and the Nilgiris districts have been witnessing moderate to heavy rains for the last few days.
Railways decided to cancel the services till December 14, considering the safety of passengers, the department sources said on Sunday.
Railways decided to cancel the services till December 14, considering the safety of passengers, the department sources said on Sunday.
The train services, a major tourist attraction, had to be frequently cancelled between Mettupalayam, the starting point and Coonoor, 15 kms from Queen of Hills Udhgamandalam, due to landslide and boulders falling on the track since September.
The train services, a major tourist attraction, had to be frequently cancelled between Mettupalayam, the starting point and Coonoor, 15 kms from Queen of Hills Udhgamandalam, due to landslide and boulders falling on the track since September.
The landslides occur near Kallar and Hillgrove 10 km from Mettupalayam and the passengers had to be brought back in buses.
The landslides occur near Kallar and Hillgrove 10 km from Mettupalayam and the passengers had to be brought back in buses.
Considering the safety of the passengers and also rains during the North-east monsoon, railways cancelled the services and efforts were on to clear all the debris and make the track a safe passage, they said.
Considering the safety of the passengers and also rains during the North-east monsoon, railways cancelled the services and efforts were on to clear all the debris and make the track a safe passage, they said.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!