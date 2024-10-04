Tamil Nadu: Several schools in Tiruchirappalli receive bomb threats for second day in a row

Livemint
Published4 Oct 2024, 12:26 PM IST
Bomb Squad present on the spot. (Photo: ANI)
Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu: Several schools receive bomb threats through email for the second day in a row.

Earlier, on Thursday, eight schools in Tiruchirappalli received bomb threats, prompting the Trichy City Police to dispatch bomb disposal squads and sniffer dogs for a thorough search of the premises.

Earlier in the week, a bomb threat letter was received by the station superintendent at Hanumangarh in Rajasthan, as confirmed by North Western Railway CPRO Captain Shashi Kiran. In response, police conducted an extensive inspection of the railway station but found no suspicious materials. The Railway Police Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) have increased their security checks in and around the station, with RPF inspector Subhas Bishnoi stating that they are on high alert, yet no suspicious items have been discovered so far.

In September, the Taj West End Hotel in Bengaluru also received a bomb threat via email from unknown individuals. The hotel, known for hosting high-profile guests, prompted local police and the bomb squad to investigate the situation on-site.

Additionally, a Vistara flight bound for Frankfurt was diverted to Turkey due to a security concern. All 247 passengers were reported safe, and local authorities were in contact with them as a search operation was initiated upon landing at Erzurum Airport in Turkey.

(This is a breaking news)

(This is a developing story)

First Published:4 Oct 2024, 12:26 PM IST
