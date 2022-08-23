Tamil Nadu signs pact to invest 2,250 crore in leather sector

"The state accounts for a fairly large number of footwear and leather manufacturing units in India. Leather goods made in Tamil Nadu have great demand in the international market," the Chief Minister said while presiding over the event. Ambur, Ranipet, Vaniyambadi, Vellore, Peranampattu, Tiruchirappalli, Dindigul, Erode, and Chennai are among the major centres for leather and leather goods production. He also informed that Tamil Nadu is the only state in the country to implement Zero Liquid Discharge in tanneries.