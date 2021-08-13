Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Tamil Nadu slashes petrol price by 3

Tamil Nadu slashes petrol price by 3

Petrol and diesel prices have been at record highs for weeks,
1 min read . 02:31 PM IST Livemint

  • The reduction in petrol prices in Tamil Nadu will come into effect from 14 August
  • The reduction in petrol price is expected to cause a revenue loss of 1,160 crore to the state exchequer

In a major relief to consumers, the price of petrol in Tamil Nadu has been slashed by 3, State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan announced during his budget speech on Friday. This, he said, was on the direction of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, and is expected to cause a revenue loss of 1,160 crore to the state exchequer.

The reduction in petrol prices in Tamil Nadu will come into effect from 14 August. FM Thiagarajan presented its revised budget for 2021-22 today.

"This Government has decided to reduce the effective rate of tax on petrol by 3 per litre and thereby provide major relief to the toiling working-class people in the State. This measure will result in a loss of revenue of Rs.1,160 crore a year," Thiagarajan said.

Petrol and diesel prices have been at record highs for weeks, and while they have remained unchanged, they have not reduced. In Delhi, petrol prices remained at 101.84 a litre while the rate of diesel was at 89.87 today.

In Mumbai, petrol can be bought at 107.83 per litre and diesel costs 97.45 for one litre. Since 4 May, fuel prices have been on the rise in the country

In Mumbai, petrol can be bought at 107.83 per litre and diesel costs 97.45 for one litre. Since 4 May, fuel prices have been on the rise in the country

