Tamil Nadu software engineer electrocutes himself, was ’depressed due to work pressure’: Report

Karthikeyan, a software engineer from Tamil Nadu, died by electrocution amid an alleged struggle with ‘work pressure-induced depression’. This incident follows the death of Anna Sebastian Perayil from Ernst & Young, igniting discussions about mental health and corporate responsibility in India.

Published21 Sep 2024, 06:13 PM IST
A Tamil Nadu-based software engineer electrocuted himself on Thursday after facing ‘depression due to work pressure’. The development comes amid furore over the the death of Ernst & Young employee Anna Sebastian Perayil due to ‘extreme work pressure’.

According to a Times of India report, the victim — identified as Karthikeyan — had wrapped himself with live wires and passed away while alone at home. He was later found by his wife upon her return from a temple. A case of unnatural death has been registered and an investigation remains underway to ascertain the reasons behind his death.

Karthikeyan had previously complained of depression due to work pressure. The publication quoted the police to add that was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Medavakkam for the past two months.

Earlier this year, a 26-year-old chartered accountant from Kerala had died due to “work-related stress”. The incident has sparked massive backlash and a pan-India debate about work-life balance, mental health, and corporate accountability.

“She used to cry on the phone that she could not work with so much tension and stress. We asked her to resign and come back... She decided to continue because she said that she was getting more exposure in EY. Unfortunately, on July 21, she collapsed in her room and died before reaching the hospital,” her father recounted on Saturday.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Friday that action will be taken based on the facts revealed in the investigation. EY has also issued a statement expressing deep sadness over the tragic incident.

“Be it a white collar job or any worker, whenever a citizen of the country dies, it is natural to be saddened by it. The matter is being investigated, and action will be taken based on whatever facts are revealed in the investigation,” the Minister of Labour and Employment said.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

 

 

First Published:21 Sep 2024, 06:13 PM IST
Tamil Nadu software engineer electrocutes himself, was 'depressed due to work pressure': Report

    

      

