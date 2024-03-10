Tamil Nadu: Special mountain toy train in Nilgiris to run from March 29 to July 1

A special mountain toy train will be run between Mettupalayam-Ooty-Coonoor-Ooty from March 29 to July 1 this year for tourists in Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu, said the Southern Railway Salem Division. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nilgiris district is an international tourist destination and the summer season falls in April and May. Thousands of tourists visit every day to enjoy this summer season.

“During the summer season, many tourists prefer to travel by mountain train, which has UNESCO heritage status. Travelling by mountain train over 206 bridges and 16 caves while enjoying the scenery is an exhilarating experience. In this case, in the coming summer season, a special mountain train will be run between Coonoor and Coonoor-Ooty on 4 days i.e. Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday from March 29, 2024," Salem Division of Southern Railway said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Salem Division has said that a special mountain train will be operated between Mettupalayam-Ooty on Fridays and Sundays and between Ooty-Mettupalayam on Saturdays and Sundays from March 29, 2024 to July 1, 2024.

A large number of tourists are expected to visit Nilgiris Ooty and enjoy the toy train this year.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!