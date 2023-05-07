Tamil Nadu stops screening of ‘The Kerala Story’ after protests2 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 07:11 PM IST
The development came as the Sudipto Sen-directed ‘The Kerala Story’ film saw a huge jump in box office collection on Saturday and has earned around ₹20 crore in two days
The theaters in Tamil Nadu decided to stop the screening of ‘The Kerala Story’ film amid poor reviews by the audience as well as protests against the film in the state. The development came as the Sudipto Sen-directed film saw a huge jump in box office collection on Saturday and has earned around ₹20 crore in two days.
