Children in Tamil Nadu were given a traditional welcome, with Chief Minister M K Stalin leading from the front, as they returned to school after a 19-month Covid-induced break. Physical classes for standards 1-8 resumed in the state today.

The chief minister visited a Chennai Corporation-run institution at Guindy and distributed education kits and sweets to the wards. He was accompanied by state ministers E V Velu and Ma Subramanian.

As part of the welcome event, in many schools, Nagaswaram-Thavil instruments was played, which is used usually during auspicious occasions including weddings

In some areas, teachers and administrators greeted children by sprinkling rose water and presenting them with flowers and chocolates, while Covid-19 protocol, including social distancing, were in place in classrooms.

The state government had in September announced restarting physical classes for the primary students from Monday, saying the decision was taken based on feedback from medical experts, educationists and parents.

Stakeholders had opined that students faced stress and a gap in learning as they were confined to their homes since last year, following the emergence of the pandemic, the government had then said. Classes would be held on rotational basis.

Students of class 9-12 resumed attending physical classes in schools in the state from September 1, this year.

