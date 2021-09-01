At a government school in Anna Nagar, Chennai, the school staff gave sanitisers to students as they entered the school.
Teachers also advised the students to follow the coronavirus protocols.
Inside the classroom, only one student was allowed to sit at a desk. All students wore double masks.
The decision to reopen schools was taken after the government said that 90% of teachers and 89% of school staff had been vaccinated.
Nirmala, an English teacher at a government school in Anna Nagar, Chennai, told news agency ANI, "We are happy that schools have reopened in the state. It is really a good feeling to see young faces early in the morning. We are ensuring social distance is maintained in the classrooms."
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu on Tuesday registered 1,512 fresh cases of coronavirus pushing the overall caseload to 26,14,872 so far while 22 people succumbed to the deadly virus taking the toll to 34,921.