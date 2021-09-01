Schools in Tamil Nadu reopened for Classes 9 to 12 today with coronavirus guidelines in place. The students were given sanitisers and social distancing was maintained inside the classrooms.

The schools were shut down in March last year due to coronavirus. On 21 August, the Tamil Nadu government had announced a slew of relaxations, including reopening schools.

At a government school in Anna Nagar, Chennai, the school staff gave sanitisers to students as they entered the school.

Teachers also advised the students to follow the coronavirus protocols.

Inside the classroom, only one student was allowed to sit at a desk. All students wore double masks.

The decision to reopen schools was taken after the government said that 90% of teachers and 89% of school staff had been vaccinated.

Nirmala, an English teacher at a government school in Anna Nagar, Chennai, told news agency ANI, "We are happy that schools have reopened in the state. It is really a good feeling to see young faces early in the morning. We are ensuring social distance is maintained in the classrooms."

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu on Tuesday registered 1,512 fresh cases of coronavirus pushing the overall caseload to 26,14,872 so far while 22 people succumbed to the deadly virus taking the toll to 34,921.

Recoveries outnumbered new infections with 1,725 people getting discharged in a span of 24 hours, aggregating to 25,63,101, leaving 16,850 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

As many as 1,51,012 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 4,23,17,923 till date.

Three districts comprised the majority of new Covid-19 infections with Chennai adding 189 cases, Coimbatore 173, Erode 141, while the remaining were scattered across other districts.

Twenty-eight districts reported new cases below double digits, while there were no fresh deaths in 24 districts.

Dindigul, Perambalur, Theni, Thirupathur, Tuticorin and Virudhunagar recorded new infections in single digits with Ramanathapuram adding just a single case on Tuesday.

