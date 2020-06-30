Tamil Nadu surges ahead of Delhi in Covid-19 tally; 86,224 cases reported

With nearly 4,000 cases in the last 24 hours, Tamil Nadu has surpassed Delhi to regain the second spot among the list of worst-hit states by the coronavirus pandemic. According to the data released by the Union Health Ministry, the total number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu has reached 86,224. These numbers are inclusive of 37, 334 active cases, 47,749 recovered and 1141 deaths. Of the 418 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 181 are from Maharashtra, 62 from Tamil Nadu, 57 from Delhi.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 1,69,883, followed by Tamil Nadu at 86,224, Delhi at 85,161, Gujarat at 31,938, Uttar Pradesh at 22,828, West Bengal at 17,907 and Rajasthan at 17,660, according to the ministry data.

Tamil Nadu government on Monday announced the extension of lockdown in the state till July 31 as part of efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19. Chennai and Madurai will continue to be under intense lockdown till July 5 and the current relaxations and curbs shall be in force till July 31 for the rest of Tamil Nadu, the government said on Monday. Government and private bus transport services, now allowed within districts barring Chennai, its nearby areas and Madurai would cease to be operational from July 1 to 15, the government said. On all the four Sundays in July, intense lockdown will be in force across Tamil Nadu and only health care services, including pharmacies and hospitals, will be functional.

With a spike of 18,522 coronavirus cases, India's Covid-19 tally today jumped to 5,66,840. The number of active cases stands at 2,15,125, while 3,34,821 people have recovered, and one patient has migrated, according to the updated data at 8 am. This is the seventh consecutive day that coronavirus infections have increased by more than 15,000. The country has seen a surge of 3,76,305 infections from June 1 till date.

















Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated