Tamil Nadu swearing-in LIVE Updates: Vijay takes oath as chief minister today at 10 am, ending 60 yrs of Dravidian rule

Tamil Nadu swearing-in LIVE Updates: In what promises to be a watershed moment for Tamil Nadu politics, actor-turned-politician Vijay will be sworn in as Chief Minister today, Sunday, 10 May 2026, bringing to a close nearly 60 years of unbroken rule by the state's two entrenched Dravidian parties.

Historic Swearing-In Ceremony at Nehru Stadium This Morning

The Tamil Nadu swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for 10 am at Nehru Stadium in Chennai, where Vijay, president of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), will take the oath of office. Nine ministers will be simultaneously sworn in alongside him, among them several senior TVK leaders who helped engineer the party's stunning electoral breakthrough..

How Vijay Secured the Chief Minister's Chair

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar formally appointed Vijay as Chief Minister-designate on Saturday, 9 May 2026, after the TVK leader demonstrated majority support in the 234-member state assembly. Vijay presented letters of support from five alliance partners, the Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK and IUML, confirming a combined tally of 120 MLAs-elect in the new House. The appointment followed a tense few days of political uncertainty, which lifted only on Saturday evening when the VCK and the IUML announced their backing, pushing the coalition over the majority threshold.

Vijay subsequently called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan in Chennai to formally submit the letters of support and stake his claim to government formation.

Tamil Nadu Coalition Government With Congress as Key Partner

Vijay will lead a multi-party coalition with the Congress serving as the principal partner. The alliance also includes the Left parties CPI and CPI(M), along with the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), reflecting a broad ideological coalition assembled to counter the combined weight of the DMK and AIADMK.

Vote of Confidence Deadline Set for May 13

Governor Arlekar has directed the new Chief Minister to prove his majority on the floor of the assembly on or before 13 May 2026, giving the coalition a tight window to consolidate its numbers and demonstrate stable governance to the state.