A total of 11 people lost their lives after a chariot came into contact with live wire during a procession in Appar Swami temple in the Thanjavur district. An FIR has been registered and the case is now under investigation.
Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Wednesday extended condolences and relief to the families of the victims of the electrocution incident that took place during a chariot process in the state's Thanjavur region.
The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) through their Twitter account said, "Hon'ble Chief Minister extends condolences and relief to the families of the victims of the power outage in Kalimedu village in Thanjavur district."
The state government has announced financial assistance to the victims of the incident.
V. Balakrishnan Inspector General of Police, Tiruchi Range said, "A total of 11 people have died. Three people died on the spot and seven died in the hospital. 15 people are injured and have been taken to Thanjavur Medical College for treatment. FIR has been filed and an investigation into the matter has started," reported by ANI.
Also, the police officials stated that the incident occurred after the temple car came in contact with a high voltage power line and went up in flames.
Balakrishnan further said that "Prima facie it suggests that some high tension wire came in contact with the temple car (of chariot festival) during the annual chariot festival in the kallimedu village," adding, "The temple car was negotiating a turn and faced some obstacle before being reversed when it came in contact with the overhead line."
The CMO has announced ₹5 lakh each as financial assistance to the families of the 11 people who died in the incident.
