Tamil Nadu to begin inoculation people in 18-44 age group on 20 May after receiving 9 lakh doses: Minister

Premium Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin

2 min read . 06:41 AM IST

When the inoculation drive was extended to include everybody above the age of 18 on 1 May, the state government had said they are not in a position to roll out the programme due to a shortage of doses