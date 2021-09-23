Tamil Nadu to hold third edition of Mega Vaccination Camp on Sunday

On prevalence of dengue fever, the minister said in 2020, 2,410 people in Tamil Nadu were identified to be affected, while till September 2021, the number of those affected was at 2,733. "We have enhanced the testing to identify dengue fever with 76,000 tests being conducted. The department along with local administration have stepped up efforts to control the mosquito menace," he said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}