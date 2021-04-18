With Tamil Nadu recording a major spike in Covid-19 cases, the government today announced a statewide night curfew and complete lockdown on Sundays across the state.

The night curfew will come into effect from10 pm to 4 am starting 20 April. Sunday curfew will be implemented from next Sunday.

The state government has also postponed the class 12 board exams amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, however, the practical exams will be conducted as already planned.

Earlier today, DMK chief MK Stalin appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to direct officials to send 20 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses 'requisitioned' by the state government immediately and ensure supplies commensurate with the state's population.

In view of a rapid increase in the number of people getting infected by Covid-19, 'universal vaccination' is the need of the hour to protect lives, the DMK president said in a letter to PM Modi and urged him to 'take a policy decision swiftly,' over it.

The state would need more Covid-19 vaccine shots than allotted now to accomplish effective vaccinations, break the cycle of infection and flatten the curve, he added.

Let's take a look at the guidelines here:

1) Essential services will be permitted across the state. However, no public or private transport will be allowed during the night curfew.

2) No shops, theaters, malls, tea shops will be allowed to function during the night curfew, the Tamil Nadu government order read.

3) It has also banned inter and intra-state travel during the night curfew.

4) Emergency healthcare, autos, taxis bound for railway stations and airports and essential services, including milk and newspaper distribution, will be allowed.

5) Petroleum transport vehicles to be permitted. Print and television media will be permitted to work even during the night.

6) All beaches in Tamil Nadu will remain shut for the public. Tourism to Nilgris, Ooty, Kodaikanal and Yercaud will no longer be allowed. People will not be allowed to enter museums, parks, zoos, and ASI sites on any day.

7) All IT and IT service-related firms have been advised to instructed to allow 50% of their workforce to work from home. Employees on night shifts can use their own private transport. They have to retain ID cards.

8) Public and private buses between districts will take in passengers after checking their temperature and will also check that they have their face masks on.

9) Services of online food delivery firms will be allowed during limited hours during Sunday lockdown. Other e-commerce delivery services will not be permitted.

10) No over 100 people will be allowed in weddings and for funerals, the number stands at 50. Theatres can continue to operate with 50% occupancy. Action will be taken against the owners of wedding halls, cinema theatres, restaurants and teashops that failed to adhere and implement Covid curbs in force.

Tamil Nadu Covid-19 update

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu on Sunday reported 10,723 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 9,91,451, while recoveries mounted to 9,07,947 with 5,925 patients being discharged. Active cases in the state now stood at 70,391.

A health department bulletin said 42 more deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 13,113.

So far, 46.70 lakh people have been vaccinated against Covid-19, out of which, 40.64 lakh were administered the first shot and 6.05 lakh the second dose. Tamil Nadu Assembly polls were held on 6 April and counting of votes is scheduled for 2 May.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.