Tamil Nadu to install Karl Marx’s statue in Chennai, memorial for Mookiah Thevar in Usilampatti: MK Stalin

The Tamil Nadu government will install a statue of German philosopher and revolutionary socialist Karl Marx in Chennai and also establish a memorial for All India Forward Bloc leader P K Mookiah Thevar in Usilampatti in Madurai, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced on Thursday.

"Karl Marx gave us the slogan 'workers of the world unite,'" the Chief Minister said referring to the famed political slogan, one of the rallying cries of The Communist Manifesto.

Though many made history, it was Karl Marx who altered the course of history. "It was his thoughts that laid the foundation for world revolutions and various changes that this world has achieved so far. It is with such a thought of 'everything for all' that we presented our Budget on March 14, coinciding with Marx's death anniversary," Stalin said.