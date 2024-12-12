Tamil Nadu news: The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert across several districts in Tamil Nadu. As per the weather observatory's latest report, moderate rain was observed in Tiruvallur and Kanchipuram districts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Schools across 11 districts across Tamil Nadu, such as Chennai, Thanjavur among others have declared a holiday for schools in anticipation of the heavy rains.

The IMD has also issued an orange alert, till 7 am, stating that several districts such as Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, among others are likely to face moderate rains with intense spells of heavy showers in between.

Tamil Nadu rains: Are schools closed today In light of the heavy rain forecast today, holiday has been declared for schools in Chennai, Villupuram, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Ramanathapuram, Thiruvarur, Ranipet and Tiruvallur.

As per the Tamil Nadu Regional meteorological department's latest release, several districts including Chennai, Ranipet, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Puducherry, among others were likely to face heavy rainfall until 7 am.

The IMD also issued a yellow alert for moderate rains, with light thunderstorms across these districts: Vellore, Perambur, Salem, Namakkal, Sivaganga, Madurai, and Dindigul.

Districts such as Thoothkudi, Tenkasi, and Teni, are likely to face light rains, stated the weather observatory in its latest release.

Tambaram, is the only district, which is still under orange alert, as heavy rains are expected.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, the minimum and maximum temperatures for Chennai are expected to be 24.68 °C and 27.61 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is currently 80 per cent with a wind speed of 80 km/h.