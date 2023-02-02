The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has warned that thunderstorm and lightning with moderate rain likely to occur at isolated places over Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukottai, Sivagangai, Dindigul, Tiruchirapalli, Karur, Namakkal, Salem, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Ramanathapuram and Tenakasi in next 1-3 hours.

Meanwhile, the weather agency had on 30 January, issued an alert that under the influence of a low pressure area, several parts of Tamil Nadu and Southern India are expected to receive heavy rainfall till Thursday.

Tamil Nadu |Thunderstorm & lightning with moderate rain likely to occur at isolated places over Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukottai, Sivagangai, Dindigul, Tiruchirapalli, Karur, Namakkal, Salem, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Ramanathapuram & Tenakasi in next 1-3 hours. — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2023

The IMD had said that the low depression formed over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining East equatorial Indian Ocean, has caused heavy rainfall at isolated places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thootukudi, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai districts of Tamilnadu and Karaikal area.

Schools and colleges were shut on Thursday in two districts of Tamil Nadu due to incessant rainfall. According to a report by the ANI news agency, schools, and colleges in Nagapattinam and Thiruvarur districts have been shut for Thursday.

One-day holiday for schools and colleges was announced in the Nagapattinam district while only the closure of schools has been announced in the Thiruvarur district, they said.

The depression, over the southwest Bay of Bengal, moved west-southwestwards and crossed the Sri Lanka coast during the afternoon of Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

According to it, the depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-southwestwards with a speed of 7 kmph during the past 6 hours and lay centred at 05:30 am on Wednesday over the same region near latitude 8.2 degrees N and longitude 82.6 degrees E, about 110 km east-southeast of Batticaloa (Sri Lanka), 160 km east-southeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka) and 420 km southeast of Karaikal (India).

Meanwhile, the MeT department has projected "normal rainfall" in February in northwest India.

Normal to below normal minimum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country except northeast and adjoining east India, the weather office said.