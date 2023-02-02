Tamil Nadu to receive thunderstorm, rainfall in these places in next 3 hours
- The IMD had said that the low depression formed over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining East equatorial Indian Ocean, has caused heavy rainfall at isolated places
The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has warned that thunderstorm and lightning with moderate rain likely to occur at isolated places over Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukottai, Sivagangai, Dindigul, Tiruchirapalli, Karur, Namakkal, Salem, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Ramanathapuram and Tenakasi in next 1-3 hours.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×