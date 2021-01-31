Tamil Nadu to reopen schools for classes 9 and 11 from 8 Feb: CM Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu to reopen schools for classes 9 and 11 from 8 Feb: CM Palaniswami1 min read . 08:52 PM IST
- Classes for students of the tenth and twelfth grade had started on 19 January
- The state has also allowed 50% occupancy in stadiums for sports
Students studying in the ninth and eleventh grade, as well as those attending universities, will start regular classes in Tamil Nadu from 8 February, state chief minister K Palaniswami announced on Sunday.
Classes for students of the tenth and twelfth grade had started on 19 January.
Hostel facilities for students of colleges, varsities and those is schools have now been allowed to open. The classes for college and university students cover undergraduate, postgraduate and diploma courses in all streams including arts, science, engineering, agriculture and fisheries.
The state has also allowed 50% occupancy in stadiums for sports ahead of the two test matches in Chennai against England, beginning 5 February. Authorities have said that spectators will not be allowed in stadiums for the first match.
Cinema halls, including single screens and multiplexes, have been permitted 100% seating capacity. Petrol stations that were operating only till 10 pm can now function without any restriction.
As regards to religious, political, social, cultural, entertainment and educational events, 50% capacity or a maximum of 600 people would be allowed in indoor auditoriums from 1 February.
For events in open grounds too, the present norm of a maximum 50% capacity shall continue.
CM Palaniswami has appealed to the people to follow guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures issued by the government for preventing the spread of Covid-19.
