Tamil Nadu tops NITI Aayog's Export Preparedness Index 20223 min read 18 Jul 2023, 01:14 AM IST
Haryana (63.65) topped the chart among the landlocked regions. It was followed by Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan
Tamil Nadu has pipped Maharashtra and Gujarat to emerge as the top state in the Niti Aayog’s Export Preparedness Index 2022 which assesses the readiness of the states in terms of their export potential and performance.
