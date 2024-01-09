Tamil Nadu transport workers declare indefinite bus strike from today. What are their demands?
Transport workers in Tamil Nadu have announced an indefinite bus strike from Tuesday, January 9, demanding wage revision and other benefits.
Tamil Nadu transport workers' unions have announced an indefinite bus strike from Tuesday, January 9. They alleged that the state government has not been considering any of their demands, according to a report published by the news agency ANI.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message