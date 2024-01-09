Tamil Nadu transport workers' unions have announced an indefinite bus strike from Tuesday, January 9. They alleged that the state government has not been considering any of their demands, according to a report published by the news agency ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These demands include the signing of the 15th wage revision agreement to increase pay, filling vacancies in bus driver and conductor posts, and releasing dearness allowances (DA) of ₹6000 per month for retired workers who have not been released for the last eight years.

Workers affiliated with the major unions -Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), and Anna Thozhir Sanga Peravai (ATSP), among others are part of the strike.

However, the transport strike called by various transport employee unions demanding the 15th wage revision has not affected the operation of buses including the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) today.

MTC is the sole bus operator a total of 2,098 buses were operated against the normal operation of 2,025 buses, the official said as quoted by ANI.

Tamil Nadu Transport Minister SS Sivasankar inspected Chennai Koyambedu Bus Stand and advised transport officials for smooth operation despite strike calls by various transport unions today.

Calling the strike a ‘political move’, the minister said, “For political reasons, such protests are diversion. This is Pongal time. We need to function on special buses. This time such a strike would affect the public."

“DMK always works for the benefit of Transport workers. DMK has fulfilled many promises. Even with the six demands, we are just asking for time. It's your right to protest but the public shouldn't be affected by this," he added.

80% of buses are operational in Tamil Nadu About 80% of buses in Tamil Nadu were being operated on Tuesday amid the strike call given by various transport unions, including those affiliated to the CPI(M) and AIADMK, officials said.

The buses were operated in several parts including Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, and Kanyakumari districts, as per PTI reports.

"The MTC buses were being operated as scheduled from 6 am and the public are requested not to panic," a senior transport official said. "About 80 percent" of the buses were being run in the state, he said without divulging further details.

Trade union affiliated to the ruling DMK, the Labour Progressive Federation (LPF) is not a part of the strike.

(With inputs from agencies)

