TN Government Formation News LIVE: Suspense continues over Vijay as CM; DMK to 'wait and watch'; VCK says decision by...

Tamil Nadu govt formation LIVE: As the uncertainty over who'll form the next Tamil Nadu government looms, smaller parties are holding meetings to decide on their support to Vijay's TVK. The VCK, CPI and CPI(M) – all of the DMK's allies – have not yet announced their decision even as the “political crisis” continues.
Meanwhile, a DMK spokesperson ruled out the possibility of an alliance with its rival AIADMK, and hinted at the party's wait-and-watch strategy.
When asked if DMK will try to form the government, DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan said, "The Governor has given time until the 10th. We'll have to wait and see. If he (Vijay) can't form the government, we'll reconsider, talk to our allies, and decide."
The Governor has reportedly given parties time till May 10 to prove a majority and form a government.
Vijay-led Tamilga Vettri Kazhagam, with 108 seats but 10 short of a majority, has reached out to CPI, CPI (M) and the VCK — all DMK allies, seeking their support to form a government after winning its maiden Assembly election in Tamil Nadu, which was held on April 23. CPI, CPI (M) and VCK won two seats each in the polls.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates on Tamil Nadu government formation.
NDTV reported on Friday that the Left is "deeply uncomfortable" with AIADMK as it is a BJP ally. Sources in the DMK and VCK were quoted as saying that they cannot allow any "communal" party to be a part of the collaboration. Even to consider AIADMK, it needs to leave BJP, the DMK said.
VCK chief Thirumavalavan said a high-level committee will meet today to discuss TVK support, DMK alliance.
On the political developments in Tamil Nadu, CPI General Secretary D Raja says, "...We want the Governor to invite the single largest party, TVK should be allowed to form the government...The Governor must follow the established practices, conventions in our parliamentary democratic system...I do not know whether AIADMK and DMK are coming together or not...As far as we are concerned, yes, people want the left also to come to power..."
When asked if an alliance between the DMK and AIADMK could be formed, DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan says, "I don't know. There's no such idea as of now."
When asked if DMK will try to form the government, he says, "The Governor has given time until the 10th. We'll have to wait and see. If he (Vijay) can't form the government, we'll reconsider, talk to our allies, and decide."
On the possibility of outside support from the AIADMK, he says, "They (TVK) have 112 MLAs. They're trying. Let's see what happens. Only then can we think of an alternative."
The CPI executive committee is involved in weighing the pros and cons, the party said. The Communist party was keen on safeguarding its ideology and at the same time ensure a common minimum programme was followed in case the party decided to back the TVK, a source said in the party said.
TVK's chances of forming a government in Tamil Nadu hung in a balance, with the two Left parties on Friday going into a huddle over supporting the dubutant party, while the Viduthalai Chiduthaigal Katchi (VCK) kept up the suspense by announcing to make its stand clear on Saturday. The VCK has said it will announce its official stand on Saturday.
VCK founder Thol Thirumavalavan was quoted by ANI as saying that the party's high-level committee will meet via video conferencing at 5 pm on Friday to discuss the prevailing "political crisis" in Tamil Nadu and decide on the party's future course of action regarding government formation.
"We will discuss the current political exigencies in the 5 PM meeting today. I will formally address the press tomorrow morning [Saturday] to announce our official stand," he stated.
Meanwhile, the CPI executive committee is involved in weighing the pros and cons, the party said. Similarly, the CPI (M) was also holding a detailed discussion.
Akriti Anand is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint. She is a digital journalist with more than six years in the news industry.<br><br> In her current role, she covers both national and international politics, and also keeps a close watch on the latest trends in science and space exploration. <br><br> Akriti joined the LiveMint team in October 2023. Before this, she built a strong career at other major media houses. She worked as a senior sub-editor at India Today. Later, she moved to CNBCTV-18. There, she covered high-pressure topics like breaking news and major elections. She spent much of her time analysing Parliament bills and complex political debates. She is also a skilled editor who knows how to polish a story for a digital audience. <br><br> One of her career highlights happened at CNBCTV-18. She made her first television debut during the Chandrayaan-3 mission. She also provided special on-air coverage for the Karnataka Elections. <br><br> When she is not busy with breaking news, Akriti loves to write explainers and interview experts on a wide range of issues. She also enjoys making complex space missions easy for everyone to understand. <br><br> Her education helps her tackle these diverse subjects. She holds a BA in English Literature, a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication, and a Master’s degree in Development Studies. She is currently expanding her knowledge in climate journalism.<br><br> Connect with Akriti here<br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199">https://www.linkedin.com/in/akriti-anand-868285199</a><br> Twitter/X: <a href="https://x.com/AkritiAnand7">https://x.com/AkritiAnand7</a><br> Email: akriti.anand@htdigital.in
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