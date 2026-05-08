TN Government Formation News LIVE: Suspense continues over Vijay as CM; DMK to 'wait and watch'; VCK says decision by...

Tamil Nadu govt formation LIVE: As the uncertainty over who'll form the next Tamil Nadu government looms, smaller parties are holding meetings to decide on their support to Vijay's TVK. The VCK, CPI and CPI(M) – all of the DMK's allies – have not yet announced their decision even as the “political crisis” continues.

Meanwhile, a DMK spokesperson ruled out the possibility of an alliance with its rival AIADMK, and hinted at the party's wait-and-watch strategy.

When asked if DMK will try to form the government, DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan said, "The Governor has given time until the 10th. We'll have to wait and see. If he (Vijay) can't form the government, we'll reconsider, talk to our allies, and decide."

The Governor has reportedly given parties time till May 10 to prove a majority and form a government.

Vijay-led Tamilga Vettri Kazhagam, with 108 seats but 10 short of a majority, has reached out to CPI, CPI (M) and the VCK — all DMK allies, seeking their support to form a government after winning its maiden Assembly election in Tamil Nadu, which was held on April 23. CPI, CPI (M) and VCK won two seats each in the polls.

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates on Tamil Nadu government formation.