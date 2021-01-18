OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Tamil Nadu vaccinates over 16,400 beneficiaries against COVID-19
A medic administers the first dose of Covishield vaccine to a health worker in the presence of Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (PTI)
A medic administers the first dose of Covishield vaccine to a health worker in the presence of Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (PTI)

Tamil Nadu vaccinates over 16,400 beneficiaries against COVID-19

1 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2021, 11:32 PM IST PTI

  • In 166 session sites, a total of 16,462 people were vaccinated from January 16 to 18, a health department release said
  • About six lakh people, including healthcare professionals, are on the priority list for vaccination and vaccines are provided free of cost to them by the government

Tamil Nadu on Monday administered COVID-19 vaccines to 10,256 priority list people such as health workers, taking the total number of those immunised to 16,462 in the last three days since the drive was launched.

In 166 session sites, a total of 16,462 people were vaccinated (15,975 Covishield and 487 Covaxin) from January 16 to 18, a health department release said. It did not mention any adverse reaction among those administered the vaccine. The actual number of people vaccinated (16,462) as against the total capacity (50,700) till date works out to 32.46% in the state.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A health worker receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a government Hospital in Hyderabad

COVID-19 vaccination: 13,666 beneficiaries vaccinated in Telangana

1 min read . 11:24 PM IST
Photo: PTI

Who will blink first in farmers vs govt stand-off?

2 min read . 11:08 PM IST
File photo of farmers' leaders at Vigyan Bhavan

Farm laws: 10th round of govt-farmers' talks postponed to Wednesday

2 min read . 11:05 PM IST
Photo: Reuters

WHO says close to Pfizer deal that would give poorer countries access

1 min read . 10:59 PM IST

The government has been maintaining it has no target whatsoever and the programme was based on the willingness of the proposed recipients. About six lakh people, including healthcare professionals, are on the priority list for vaccination and vaccines are provided free of cost to them by the government.

The vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 and is continuing without a break unlike some states which did not take forward the exercise on Sunday. From 3,080 total beneficiaries on Sunday, the number of people to get vaccinated witnessed a quantum jump on Monday and 10,256 (10,051 Covishield and 205 Covaxin) beneficiaries received the jabs, according to the release.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout