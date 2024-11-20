Tamil Nadu: Video journalist killed in BMW hit-and-run in Chennai, body thrown 100 metres away; driver flees scene

In a tragic incident, a video journalist was killed after the two-wheeler he was riding was hit by a speeding BMW car in Chennai.

The impact of the collision was so huge that the victim’s body was thrown 100 metres away.

The incident took place on Tuesday night on the Maduravoyal-Tambaram elevated bypass road in Chennai.

The victim has been identified as Pradeep Kumar from Pondy Bazaar. He was working as a cameraperson for a Telugu news channel.

Kumar died on the site of the accident.

The driver of the BMW car fled from the scene after the accident.

Police reached the spot after they were informed of the accident by some commuters who noticed the abandoned car on the road.

According to the police, Pradeep Kumar’s death was established only after his body was found 100 metres away from the accident site. His body was found only after ascertaining the sequence of events.

A probe has been launched into the matter and the cops are looking for the driver of the BMW car.

Gurugram accident In a separate incident, a lawyer was killed after his car overturned and fell into a ditch near the Sohna-Tauru road in Gurugram district of Haryana on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Pankaj, a native of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

According to police, Pankaj was returning from a wedding ceremony when he lost control of his car on a turn and it fell into a 70-metre-deep ditch.

Upon receiving information, the police reached the spot and took out the body with the help of locals and sent it for post-mortem, they said.

“Doctors said that the lawyer died due to head injury. We have registered an FIR and a probe is underway,” said Inspector Ajayveer Bhadana, SHO of Sohna City police station.