Tamil Nadu weather alert today: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for “heavy to very heavy” rainfall in Chennai and three other Tamil Nadu districts for Wednesday, December 18.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, and Kanchipuram are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rains on Wednesday. These districts are also likely to experience heavy rainfall on Thursday.

The weather agency said in a statement, “Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram districts.”

The Met Department has also issued a yellow alert for heavy rains in Villupuram, and Cuddalore districts for Wednesday. Puducherry is also likely to witness heavy rains under IMD's yellow alert. However, the skies in these areas are expected to be clear tomorrow, Thursday.

“Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Villupuram, Cuddalore districts and Puducherry,” IMD said.

Satellite images showed “convective clouds associated with the low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal. It will likely become more marked and move west-northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu coast in the next 2 days.”

Strong and gusty winds, reaching 35 to 45 kmph, are likely over north coastal areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Other Tamil Nadu districts will enjoy clear skies this week.

Fishermen warning Fishermen in the region have been warned that the squally weather with “wind speed 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph” is likely to prevail along and off Tamil Nadu coast, adjoining Comorin area and Gulf of Mannar.

Waterlogging in Thoothukudi and around On Sunday, several parts of Thoothukudi and adjoining areas witnessed severe waterlogging after heavy rains in the state.

An NDRF team was dispatched to assist the administration with relief work in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi districts. In addition, an NDRF team was deployed in the Radhapuram area of Tirunelveli district.