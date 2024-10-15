Tamil Nadu Chennai Rains LIVE: Trains, domestic flights cancelled

Tamil Nadu Chennai Rains LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department predicted "extremely heavy rainfall" in parts of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, October 16. In the wake of this alert, the state government has declared a public holiday tomorrow.
Areas on IMD alert: The IMD said that on October 16, "heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain at one or two places is likely to occur over Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Chennai districts."
What triggered Tamil Nadu and Chennai rain? The IMD said heavy rainfall may hit Tamil Nadu due to an upper air cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal. Waterlogging was reported in several parts of the state, including Chennai. Visuals showed people wading through knee-deep waters in Chennai as several parts of the city reeled under a flood due to rainfall. Streets and roads were flooded with muddy water following heavy rainfall.
Train, flight, bus services disrupted: Bus services were affected in several areas. Meanwhile, Southern Railway announced cancellation of four express trains, including the Chennai Central-Mysuru Kaveri Express, due to waterlogging. Several domestic flights were cancelled as sufficient number of passengers did not turn up to avail services.
Tamil Nadu Chennai Rains LIVE: List of areas on IMD alert
Tamil Nadu Chennai Rains LIVE: Metro rail safety advisory – 6 points
Tamil Nadu Chennai Rains LIVE: The Southern Railways issued Metro Rail Safety Advisory:
1. Waterlogging in B-Road, Koyambedu is observed, passengers are requested to access Koyambedu Metro Station through Foot over bridge from Poonamallee High Road, Landmark – Rohini Theatre side.
2. Park side entry escalator is switched off in B1 entrance at Puratchi Thalaivar Dr.M.G.Ramachandran Central Metro Station for safety purposes. Passengers are advised to exercise care while using the staircase at all Metro Stations.
3.Passengers are advised not to halt their vehicles at Koyambedu Metro, St.Thomas Mount and Arumbakkam Metro station and parking lots prone to water stagnation from 15-10-2024 to 17-10-2024 (Dates will be further updated based on the weather condition).
4. In case of any assistance – 1800 425 1515, Women Helpline - 155370
5. Public are urged to utilize Metrorail service for their journey.
6. Next update will be issued if there is any further development at 01:00 pm.
Tamil Nadu Chennai Rains LIVE: People wade through knee-deep waters
Tamil Nadu Chennai Rains LIVE: In a video shared by news agency ANI, people could be seen wading through knee-deep waters in Chennai as several parts of the city reel under a flood due to rainfall.
Tamil Nadu Chennai Rains LIVE: Streets flooded with muddy water, garbage found floating – VIDEO
Tamil Nadu Chennai Rains LIVE: Heavy rainfall causes waterlogging in parts of Chennai
Tamil Nadu Chennai Rains LIVE: Heavy waterlogging was reported in parts of Chennai on Tuesday after incessant rainfall lashed parts of the city on Tuesday.
Tamil Nadu Chennai Rains LIVE: IMD says extremely heavy rainfall very likely on October 16
Tamil Nadu Chennai Rains LIVE: The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said, "According to the Indian Meteorological Department, an upper air cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal, has formed a low-pressure area off south coastal Andhra Pradesh and lay over the Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Tamil Nadu coast. Under its influence, isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over Tamil Nadu on 16th October. Given the above, the Government has decided to declare a Public Holiday tomorrow."
Tamil Nadu Chennai Rains LIVE: More trains cancelled in wake of IMD alert
Tamil Nadu Chennai Rains LIVE: List of trains diverted due to heavy rain
Tamil Nadu Chennai Rains LIVE: List of trains diverted due to heavy rain and consequent water logging over Bridge No.14 between Basin Bridge and Vyasarpadi Railway Stations.
Tamil Nadu Chennai Rains LIVE: Trains, domestic flights cancelled
Tamil Nadu Chennai Rains LIVE: As per the Sourthern Railways, the following trains were cancelled or rescheduled due to heavy rain and consequent water logging.