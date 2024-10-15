Tamil Nadu Chennai Rains LIVE: Trains, domestic flights cancelled

LIVE UPDATES

Tamil Nadu Chennai Rains LIVE Updates: Trains, domestic flights cancelled as IMD issues 'extremely heavy rainfall' alert

2 min read . Updated: 15 Oct 2024, 07:34 PM IST

Tamil Nadu Chennai Rains LIVE Updates: Southern Railway announced cancellation of four express trains, including the Chennai Central-Mysuru Kaveri Express, due to waterlogging. Several domestic flights were also cancelled.