The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on 20 November issued an Orange alert for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal for November 22 and 23, predicting the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall. "Orange Alert for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal! Prepare for heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on November 22nd and 23rd," IMD said in a post on X. Apart from this, the met department also issued an orange alert for Kerala and Mahe, that is likely to get isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on November 22 and 23. "Heads up for Kerala and Mahe! Expect isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on November 22 and November 23," IMD said in a post in X.

Also, IMD had requested that the public avoid going to water-logged, unpaved roads and crowded areas.

"Today, there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. The general public is requested to avoid going to water-logged, unpaved roads and crowded areas during this orange alert of rain and also make the people around them aware. Be careful, stay safe!" IMD said in a post on X.

It added, “Rainfall recorded in Southern #TamilNadu! Kulasekarapattinam recorded 16cm, followed by Satankulam 12cm, Tiruchendur 11cm, Kayalpattinam 9cm, Oothu 9cm, and Satankulam 8cm. Stay informed!"