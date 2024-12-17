Tamil Nadu is likely to witness heavy downpours on Wednesday, December 18, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a “heavy to very heavy" rainfall warning across several districts in the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Satellite images showed “convective clouds associated with the low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal. It is likely to become more marked and move west-northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu coast during next 2 days," the IMD said on Monday.

Fishermen in the region have been warned that the squally weather with “wind speed 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph" is likely to prevail along and off Tamil Nadu coast, adjoining Comorin area and Gulf of Mannar.

On Sunday, several parts of Thoothukudi and adjoining areas witnessed severe waterlogging after heavy rains in the state.

An NDRF team was dispatched to assist the administration in the relief work in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi districts.

In addition, an NDRF team was deployed in the Radhapuram area of Tirunelveli district.

Earlier, the IMD had said that a cyclonic circulation is present over the Andaman Sea and adjoining areas as of Saturday. It is expected to develop into a low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal by Sunday.