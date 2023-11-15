The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in various districts of Tamil Nadu today.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in various districts of Tamil Nadu including Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, and Tiruvannamalai today, Wednesday, November 15.

Several parts of Tamil Nadu witnessed heavy rainfall on Tuesday. After coastal and interior districts of Tamil Nadu received severe downpours on Tuesday, many districts declared a holiday for schools, colleges, and other educational institutes today.

Schools were also closed in Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, and Cuddalore districts on Tuesday.

The Chennai Regional Metrology Department has predicted heavy rainfall for various districts in Tamil Nadu for the next two days.

On November 16 and 17, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Dindigul, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Ariyalur and Cuddalore districts of Tamil Nadu, the weather office said.

"Under the influence of the upper air cyclonic circulation over Andaman-Nicobar Islands and adjoining areas of the Andaman Sea and Southeast Bay of Bengal, a low-pressure area has formed over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman Nicobar Islands," the Indian Regional Metrology Department Chennai said.

“The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to upper tropospheric levels, tilting southwestward with height. It is likely to move west-northwestward and concentrate into a Depression over West Central Bay of Bengal around November 16," it added.

Meanwhile, the Cuddalore district is experiencing rough seas due to the overturning circulation in the Bay of Bengal.

"Due to the overturning circulation, the Sea of Bengal is very rough with two to three-meter high waves and therefore the district administration has advised the fishermen of the district not to go to the sea until further notice," the weather forecasting agency said.

State Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran said that the State Government has taken all precautionary measures and the situation is under control now.

(With ANI inputs)

