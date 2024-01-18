As India continues to shiver in the prevailing biting cold, the Sandynalla reservoir area of Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district recorded a huge dip in temperature to 0°C on Thursday morning. In addition, hill station Ooty also recorded 2.3°C resulting in heavy frost today.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted that dense to very dense fog and Cold day to severe cold day conditions are likely to continue to prevail over North India during the next four days. Severe cold wave conditions are likely to continue over the plains of Northwest India during the next four days, the weather office said.

“Rise in minimum temperatures by about 2°C very likely over Northwest India and no significant change thereafter. Rise in minimum temperatures by 2-4°C very likely over East India and no significant change thereafter," IMD said in its latest bulletin.

It said severe cold wave conditions are very likely to continue in Punjab and Haryana-Chandigarh during 18-19 January, while the cold wave conditions are to continue in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh on 20 and 21 January.

“Cold wave conditions very likely to prevail in Himachal Pradesh on 18 January, over West Uttar Pradesh on 20 and 21 January, and over north Rajasthan during 19-21 January 2024," it predicted.

The weather forecasting agency also predicted dense fog conditions in north Rajasthan during 18-20 January, over north Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura during 18-19 January.

“Severe cold day conditions very likely to continue in some parts of West Uttar Pradesh on 18 January, and cold day will prevail in isolated pockets during 19-21 January. Severe cold day conditions very likely to continue in northwest Madhya Pradesh on 18 and 19 January," IMD said.

“Cold day conditions very likely to continue in isolated pockets of Bihar during 17-21 January, and over Rajasthan on 18 January," it added.

