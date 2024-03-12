Hello User
Tamil Nadu will not implement Citizenship Amendment Act, says CM MK Stalin
BREAKING NEWS

Tamil Nadu will not implement Citizenship Amendment Act, says CM MK Stalin

Saurav Mukherjee

  • Amid huge protests across the country, the CAA was passed by the Parliament in 2019.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

A day after Union government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi notified the rules of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday said that the CAA will not be implemented in the state.

Amid huge protests across the country, the CAA was passed by the Parliament in 2019. The act expedites the citizenship process for non-Muslim migrants - including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians - who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before 2014. The CAA Act also has faced numerous delays and continued criticism from the Opposition parties.

More to come…

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Saurav Mukherjee

A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
