Tamil Nadu withdraws order to stop students from joining Left-wing and CJP protests

The Tamil Nadu Department of Collegiate Education on Monday withdrew an order it had issued to the School Education Department, the Higher Education Department, the Police Department and the district administration. The order had directed these authorities to coordinate and ensure that youth and students do not participate in protests organised by Left-wing parties and the Tamil Nadu wing of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

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The directorate had earlier asked the authorities to take appropriate, coordinated action to prevent students from participating in these programmes. They were also asked to submit reports detailing the actions they have taken.

Later on Tuesday, Joint Director of Collegiate Education Cynthia Selvi P said that the earlier communication was being withdrawn. The order was issued to principals of all Government Arts and Science Colleges across Tamil Nadu.

The College Education Department comes under the authority of the Chief Minister, C Joseph Vijay.

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What did earlier order say? The earlier order issued by the College Education Department requested authorities for "departmental coordination and coordinated joint action be taken between the departments of school education, higher education, police and district administration to prevent students and youth from participating in the protests organized by the Left parties and the Tamil Nadu Cockroach Janata Party."

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The order read, “Therefore, I request you to take appropriate coordinated action to prevent students and youth from participating in the protests organized by the Left parties and the Tamil Nadu Kakroch Janata Party, and to send the details of the action taken to this office immediately [sic].”

This order was later withdrawn.

What is Tamil Nadu Cockroach Janta Party? The Tamil Nadu Cockroach Janta Party (TNCJP) is a wing of the CJP in the state. As per its official website, the TNCJP has more than 2,600 members across 38 districts and 234 constituencies.

The 'About' section of their official website says that "The TAMILNADU Cockroach Janata Party is the state chapter of CJP, fighting for the rights of TAMILNADU's working class, farmers, youth, and marginalized communities."

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The party also claimed that the current political system speaks for big corporations and elites while forgetting the common people.

"Corruption, unemployment, and resource exploitation have reached their peak. CJP was formed to create a genuine, fearless, and uncompromising voice for ordinary people," the party states.

Besides Tamil Nadu, the CJP is also present in Delhi, Karnataka, Telangana, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Maharashtra.

The party is also allegedly facing pushback from other state governments. It claimed that its planned meet-up in Kolkata had to be cancelled due to "threats from BJP leaders" along with "massive pressure from the state".

About the Author Sayak Basu Sayak Basu is a digital journalist with more than seven years of experience in covering general news, politics, science, cricket, and football. He bri...Read More ✕ Sayak Basu Sayak Basu is a digital journalist with more than seven years of experience in covering general news, politics, science, cricket, and football. He brings a sharp editorial eye and a keen attention to detail in the newsroom.



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