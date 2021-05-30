Tamil Nadu witnesses decline in new Covid cases, deaths remain high at 493

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chennai: Tamil Nadu reported new 28,864 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The state witnessed a decline in fresh cases after the state reported over 30,000 cases on Saturday. The state reported 493 deaths due to the disease in the last 24 hours. The death toll in the state has reached 23,754, according to the health department.

Coimbatore district witnessed the maximum cases. The district broke its previous records to register a new maximum of cases with 3,537 cases. Chennai reported 2,689 cases, Erode 1,784, Tiruppur 1,496, Salem 1,295, Chengalpet 1,194, and Tiruchirappalli 1,128 new cases. In Chennai, the death toll reached 7,008.

The number of samples tested today was 1,73,351 pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2.75 crore. Districts like Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Kanyakumari, Madurai, Nagapattinam, Nilgiris, Thanjavur, Theni, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruvarur, Tuticorin, Villupuram and Virudhunagar reported new cases each in excess of 500 on Sunday.

Among the 493 deceased, 129 succumbed to the virus without any pre-existing illness.

