Tamil Nadu witnesses highest single-day jump in Covid-19 deaths
Tamil Nadu witnesses highest single-day jump in Covid-19 deaths

1 min read . Updated: 28 May 2020, 06:57 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

Tamil Nadu's virus count crosses 19,000-mark with 827 new cases getting reported in the last 24 hours, including four passengers who returned from other states by domestic airport

The number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu reached 19,372 on Thursday, after 827 more people tested positive. Chennai alone accounted for 559 of these 827 new patients. Four among these 827 new cases are passengers who returned from other states by domestic airport, one from Delhi, one from Karnataka and two from Haryana.

The 827 fresh coronavirus cases also include 94 people who travelled from other states, 74 from Maharashtra and 20 from Karnataka.

The state reported its highest single-day jump in deaths as toll reached 145 with 12 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours.

639 people were discharged on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries to 10,548. There 8,676 active cases in the southern state.

