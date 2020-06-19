Tamil Nadu witnesses over 2,000 new Covid-19 cases for third straight day

Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 2,115 new Covid-19 cases, taking its tally to 54,449. Three among the new cases are foreign returnees while 37 are those who came to the state from other states by flight or road or train.

Of the 2,115 cases, Chennai accounted for 1,322.

On Thursday, the state has reported 2,141 new cases while on Wednesday there were 2,174 new cases.

The southern state's death toll rose to 666 with 41 more fatalities, said the state health department.

So far, 7,89,408 people have been tested for the virus in the state, including 25,902 in the last 24 hours.

There are 83 Covid-19 testing facilities in the state, of which 45 are government ones and 38 are private ones.

There are 30,271 recoveries in the state, including 1,630 people who recovered in the last 24 hours.

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said as part of initiatives to further augment detection of symptomatic people, thermal guns and pulse oximeters have been provided to health personnel and these will be used in fever camps and door to door surveys. The devices have been distributed in three zones including Royapuram in north Chennai and all other areas will soon be covered, he said.

Regretting that a section of people do not disclose symptoms to civic body personnel, he said analysis of 501 COVID-19 deaths in the city showed that about 10 to 15 per cent deaths may have been avoided had people revealed symptoms during daily surveys. On the door to door fever surveillance exercise being carried out by over 11,000 field personnel of the civic body everyday since April, Prakash said due to the initiative, 17,011 people with symptoms were sent for testing out of which 6,391 people tested positive for the virus. As on June 18, 2.10 lakh people got tested in Chennai corporation areas and 37,070 of them were positive.

