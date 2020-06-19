Tamil Nadu witnesses over 2,000 new Covid-19 cases for third straight day

Regretting that a section of people do not disclose symptoms to civic body personnel, he said analysis of 501 COVID-19 deaths in the city showed that about 10 to 15 per cent deaths may have been avoided had people revealed symptoms during daily surveys. On the door to door fever surveillance exercise being carried out by over 11,000 field personnel of the civic body everyday since April, Prakash said due to the initiative, 17,011 people with symptoms were sent for testing out of which 6,391 people tested positive for the virus. As on June 18, 2.10 lakh people got tested in Chennai corporation areas and 37,070 of them were positive.