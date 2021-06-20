A salon in Tamil Nadu's Madurai has come up with an innovative method to raise awareness around the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

The business establishment has decided to offer a 50% discount to customers who come with their vaccination certificate.

"We offer 50% off to vaccinated customers to raise awareness about the vaccine. We should be vaccinated to avoid the third wave," said Salon's owner Karthikeyan.

This new initiative has been taken up in the backdrop of the state government easing some Covid-induced lockdown restrictions, allowing salons, spas and barbershops to function till 5 pm.

As per the latest guidelines, salons can stay open without air conditioning and admit only 50% of the customer capacity in 27 districts of the state.

Covid situation in the state

Tamil Nadu recorded 8,183 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday, including three returnees from Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, pushing the caseload to 24.14 lakh, while 180 deaths took the toll to 31,015.

Recoveries continued to outnumber new cases with 18,232 people being discharged, taking the tally to 23,04,885, leaving 78,780 active cases, a health department bulletin said.

The positivity rate now stands at 5%.

"Tamil Nadu reported the highest number of new infections on May 21 with the daily infection tally reaching 36,184. After a gap of about 40 days, it dropped to 8,633 yesterday. The government has been taking various measures to bring down the virus spread," said minister for medical and family welfare Ma Subramanian on Saturday.

He said more awareness programmes conducted by the government had resulted in a lot more people coming forward to take the shots.

"We received 1.22 crore doses of vaccine and 1.14 crore people have received the shots so far. We have about 5.56 lakh doses in stock and another three lakh doses are expected to arrive", he said.









